NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Naugatuck father accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter has been taken into custody.

Naugatuck police said Christopher Francisquini was apprehended in the area of Grand Street in Waterbury on Friday.

Francisquini has been on the run for two weeks after allegedly killing his daughter, Camilla Francisquini on Nov. 18.

