NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Naugatuck Fire Department is reminding residents of the importance of disposing oily rags following a close call in a vacant home.
Fire officials shared pictures of oily rags that were left in a house that is being prepared for a new occupant and is empty. The homeowner stopped by and noticed the rag caused a fire and was able to put it out before it caused much damage.
The fire department said there are certain stains, that when left to dry on a rag, will start to heat up and burn. This process can take several hours to occur and may go unnoticed.
Officials said to dispose of used rags in a water-filled metal container.
Always read the label on stains for proper disposal of rags.