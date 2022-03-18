NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Naugatuck Fire Department is reminding residents of the importance of disposing oily rags following a close call in a vacant home.

Fire officials shared pictures of oily rags that were left in a house that is being prepared for a new occupant and is empty. The homeowner stopped by and noticed the rag caused a fire and was able to put it out before it caused much damage.

Photos via the Naugatuck Fire Department

The fire department said there are certain stains, that when left to dry on a rag, will start to heat up and burn. This process can take several hours to occur and may go unnoticed.

Officials said to dispose of used rags in a water-filled metal container.

Always read the label on stains for proper disposal of rags.