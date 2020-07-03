Naugatuck fireworks abruptly stop after explosion at Breen Field, police say

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Thursday’s Fourth of July fireworks display in Naugatuck concluded early due to a “significant malfunction,” police said.

According to police, those in charge of the display at Breen Field had a technical difficulty in which a discharge fell on the ground, causing an explosion. No injuries were reported.

Dwayne Nelson caught the whole thing on camera. He told News 8 he took his mom to the show because she hadn’t been in years. In the video, fireworks are seen going off toward the ground, a huge bang is then heard and is quickly followed by a quick puff of smoke.

After the smoke settled and darkness filled the area around him, Nelson said he still felt the aftermath. “My knees are still shivering,” he said in the video, later telling News 8, “You just know when something massively goes wrong.”

“A chill went through everybody when we saw it happen because the explosions were on the ground,” he said. “Made us tremble. Everybody pretty much just stopped and started standing up from their chairs to see what was going on not that that was going to help.”

Police said the show started at 9:30 p.m. and made it half way through before the malfunction.

The field sustained minimal damaged, including a burn mark near the explosion site.

The police chief said there will be a controlled detention of the rest of the fireworks around midnight. Fire crews said they need to be discharged to be disposed of safely.

The cause of the malfunction is under investigation.