Naugatuck Hounds Cheerleaders headed to Orlando to compete in national championship

(WTNH) — The Naugatuck Hounds, a team of 7, 8, and 9 year-old cheerleaders, is trying to win a national championship title.

They leave this weekend for the national championship competition at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando.

But the coaches say the girls are already winners because they’ve learned skills like teamwork, discipline, strength, and confidence that will help build a strong foundation for them as they grow into strong adults. They say it’s a great example of girl power.

News 8 caught their final practice before heading off to Florida with hopes of bringing a national championship home to Connecticut. The full story will air on News 8 at 6:00 p.m.