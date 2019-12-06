Naugatuck Hounds Cheerleaders headed to Orlando to compete in national championship

New Haven

by: LaSalle Blanks, News8 Reporter

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — The Naugatuck Hounds, a team of 7, 8, and 9 year-old cheerleaders, is trying to win a national championship title.

They leave this weekend for the national championship competition at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando.

But the coaches say the girls are already winners because they’ve learned skills like teamwork, discipline, strength, and confidence that will help build a strong foundation for them as they grow into strong adults. They say it’s a great example of girl power.

News 8 caught their final practice before heading off to Florida with hopes of bringing a national championship home to Connecticut. The full story will air on News 8 at 6:00 p.m. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Rally held for Harvard, Yale protesters who appeared in New Haven court

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Rally held for Harvard, Yale protesters who appeared in New Haven court"

Harvard, Yale protesters stand outside New Haven Superior Court

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Harvard, Yale protesters stand outside New Haven Superior Court"

North Have PD reminding public to lock cars, remove fobs from vehicle

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "North Have PD reminding public to lock cars, remove fobs from vehicle"

Police investigating car burglaries in Guilford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police investigating car burglaries in Guilford"

New Haven lights up for the holiday season with annual Christmas Tree lighting on the Green

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven lights up for the holiday season with annual Christmas Tree lighting on the Green"

Tree Lighting: New Haven prepares for the official start of the Christmas season

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tree Lighting: New Haven prepares for the official start of the Christmas season"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss