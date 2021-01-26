Naugatuck HS students planning walkout in response to alleged racist comments made by police chief’s daughter

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Naugatuck High School students are planning to walk out of class in response to racist social media posts that were allegedly made by the police chief’s daughter.

Chief Steven Hunt’s daughter reportedly posted several racist and violent comments on her social media. One of the messages read: “My dad is now officially police chief so that means he’s more advanced in shooting black people than he was a couple of minutes ago.”



The posts are now surfacing years after they were originally posted.

On Saturday night, Chief Hunt and his wife released an “open letter to the community” regarding their daughter’s posts. They said the posts were made two years ago, when she was 13.

The statement read in part:

We cannot soothe or erase the pain caused by the words and images seen by many. On behalf of our family, we sincerely apologize to all those who were hurt by this. We are left, however, as parents of a scared, regretful child who has and will continue to suffer the consequences of her poor and inexcusable actions. While we fully intend to hold our daughter accountable for her mistakes, we will continue to offer her the same unconditional love any parent would show a child who has erred but showed remorse. No parent wishes their child to be the primary actor in a “teachable moment”, but there are lessons to be learned. In the age of social media, our words and actions can be scrutinized for all to see. Hurtful and racist comments will live long after they are made. All of us are probably not ever as good as our best day. For our daughter’s sake, we hope that no one will be defined by their worst.

The incident has sparked three separate investigation: the Board of Education, the police department and an outside independent party.

“We’re going to do more research and really figure out what’s going on because things like this can’t happen,” said Dwayne Pittman, First Vice President of the Greater Waterbury NAACP.

Naugatuck’s mayor, deputy chief of police and chairman of the Naugatuck police issued a joint statement Friday night, saying, “These statements do not reflect the values of the Naugatuck police department in any way.”

In addition to Tuesday’s walkout, after school on Wednesday, students and citizens plan to meet at the front of the building and then march to the green, where a rally will be held.