NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury woman was arrested last Monday for stealing close to $12,000 while manager at the KFC in Naugatuck.

According to Naugatuck police, 46-year-old Iris Estella turned herself in on March 13 for an active arrest warrant based on a larceny complaint by the company in December 2022.

During the initial investigation, police found instances of numerous missing cash deposits, beginning in November 2022. In total, the missing deposits amounted to nearly $12,000.

The KFC director of operations and district manager determined Estella was the last person as who had access to the missing cash deposits and as the manager of the store, she was directly responsible for bringing the deposits from the store to the bank.

Estella was charged with larceny in the second degree and was held on a $20,000 bond.