Naugatuck Little League field gets full MLB experience

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A special little league game at Peter J. Foley Little League Field in Naugatuck Thursday night.

It’s their first time playing ball since they won the Scotts and MLB contest “Little Field, Big Experience Grand Prize,” which included a full field makeover.

The grand prize also included big-name ball players coming out to give the kids the full Major League experience: two former-World Series champions, David Cone and Kevin Miller, a pre-game fan festival, and play-by-play of the youth game announced by MLB talent themselves.

In a release, MLB pointed to the importance of Peter J. Foley field in the Naugatuck community:

“Founded in 1949, Peter J. Foley stadium is the oldest little league stadium in New England and has been a constant fixture for many generations of Naugatuck families. In its early days, Foley was Naugatuck’s own ‘Sandlot,’ where all the kids would meet for a pickup game while their parents worked at the nearby U.S. Rubber plant. Today, Foley is still the place to be on Friday nights, even if you don’t have a game. Families from all over town get together to cheer on the kids as they try their best to hit one over the fence.” – MLB, Media