NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly kissed a 10-year-old boy in a video posted to social media, according to police.

Police said they responded to a residence just before 5 p.m. after receiving a complaint from a parent about a video posted to social media of a man kissing a 10-year-old boy.

Officers watched the video and promptly located the man, identified as 44-year-old William Gordon of Naugatuck. Gordon, who is not the direct caregiver of the boy, admitted to kissing the boy as part of a social media trend, police said.

The Department of Children and Families has been notified of the incident and is involved in the services for the boy.

Gordon was arrested and is facing charges of cruelty to a person, risk of injury to a juvenile and impairing morals.