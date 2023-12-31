NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 20-year-old man was arrested on multiple motor vehicle charges on Sunday morning, including driving under the influence, according to Naugatuck police.

The man, identified as Mauricio Alziphat, was driving a 2007 Mercury when he hit a utility pole on Buckingham Street, according to police.

According to officials, the pole was split in half on North Church Street, and “continued across a driveway, striking a parked car on the lawn of a residence.” The vehicle then came to a stop in a wooded area alongside Bradbury Street.

Officials say Alziphat fled the scene, and that he was apprehended on Hillside Avenue.

During the time of his arrest, police say Alziphat displayed signs of intoxication and refused medical attention, according to police.

Alziphat is charged with driving under the influence, evading responsibility, traveling unreasonably fast and failing to drive in the proper lane.