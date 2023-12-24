NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH)– A man was arrested after crashing into a building and fleeing the scene early Sunday morning in Naugatuck, according to police.

Police responded to Beany’s Cleaners on Rubber Avenue, where a vehicle had crashed into and damaged both the building and a crosswalk signal pole.

According to police, the driver fled the scene before officers arrived. During the investigation, officers found the vehicle nearby.

The vehicle’s owner, Zachary Hummel, 22, of Naugatuck, was found and put through sobriety testing, which he failed.

There were no injuries related to this incident, according to police.

Hummel was charged with operating under the influence, evading responsibility with property damage, failure to drive in the proper lane and traveling too fast for the conditions.

He is scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on January 25, 2024.