WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Naugatuck man was convicted on Friday for the murder of Mabel Martinez Antongiorgi, according to Waterbury State’s Attorney Maureen T. Platt.

A jury in Waterbury Superior Court found Franklin Robinson, 40, of Naugatuck guilty of killing Mabel Martinez Antongiorgi.

Franklin was convicted of the following charges: murder, attempted murder, first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit murder and murder under the Pinkerton theory of liability.

According to evidence presented in trial, Franklin had become jealous of a man who said “hello” to his girlfriend on a prior occasion. On the morning of April 9, 2022, Franklin had an argument with the man and his friends. In response to the argument, the defendant recruited two of his associates to find and shoot the man and his friends.

On the afternoon of April 9, Franklin and his associates found the car that was their target parked on Orange Street in Waterbury. They then exited their vehicle and shot 22 bullets at the car.

According to court records, all the bullets missed the intended target. One of the bullets instead traveled through a home and shot 56-year-old Mabel Martinez Antongiorgi, who had been ironing inside her house. A second person was injured in the shooting but later recovered.

The victim of the deadly shooting was the mother of Yarimar Mercado Martinez, a Puerto Rican Olympian rifle shooter.

Forensic evidence showed Franklin’s associate fired the fatal bullet that killed Martinez Antongiorgi. Robinson was found criminally liable for murder for his recruitment, targeting and shooting as an accessory to murder under the Pinkerton theory of liability.

The Pinkerton rule holds a conspirator accountable for the actions of a co-conspirator if any criminal acts were to arise out of the conspiracy.

Franklin’s sentencing is scheduled for November 1 in Waterbury Superior Court, according to officials.