NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 26-year-old man was shot to death Monday afternoon in Bridgeport, according to authorities.

Police received a ShotSpotter alert for the shooting at about 2:20 p.m. for the 900 block of William Street. Shortly after, they found Tyheem Scales shot multiple times in a parking lot.

He was pronounced dead at Bridgeport Hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgeport police at (203) 576-TIPS.