Naugatuck mayor shuts down golf course after video of crowds not social distancing emerges

New Haven

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Naugatuck golf course had to close its doors after a video posted to social media of people not adhering to social distancing guidelines caught the mayor’s attention.

A Naugatuck resident shot the video Friday in the parking lot at the Hop Brook Golf Course and posted it to Facebook. She was upset at the number of people together.

After the mayor saw the video, he decided to temporarily shut down the golf course to prevent large numbers of people gathering, potentially spreading the virus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

