NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – Naugatuck police have arrested a suspect in the string of People’s Bank robberies.

On Thursday, Naugatuck officers arrested Timothy Michael Alldredge, 43, who is accused of robbing the People’s United Bank in Naugatuck on Wednesday. Investigators said they used video surveillance from the scene, license plate readers, and witness statements to apprehend Alldredge.

Alldredge has been charged with robbery in the second degree and is currently being held on a $750,00 bond according to authorities.

Officers also stated that Alldredge will appear in court for these charges on Thursday in Waterbury.