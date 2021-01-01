Naugatuck PD investigating two incidents New Year’s Day

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Naugatuck police responded to two incidents near New Haven Road (Rt. 63) Friday afternoon.

Police said just after 3 p.m., officers responded to assist Ansonia and Bridgeport police in the area of Cross Street and New Haven Road, where a vehicle in connection to incidents in Ansonia and Bridgeport was recovered at Cross Point Plaza.

One of the suspects was taken into custody at G’s Burger on New Haven Road. Bridgeport police then took the suspect and vehicle into custody. Police believe there are more suspects, and that they may have ran away.

Meanwhile, at around 3:30 p.m. Friday, Naugatuck police also responded to the area of High Street and Rt. 63 on a report of shots fired. Police said Saturday they believe the occupant of a gray sedan, possibly a 2011-2014 Hyundai Sonata, fired shots at the driver of a white pickup truck on Oak Street.

Police do not believe the suspect or suspects are in Naugatuck, and officers have been searching the area extensively.

There are no injuries. This investigation is ongoing.

Police are advising residents to avoid the Cross Street and Beacon Valley Rd. area. Police are also reminding people to lock their vehicles.

It is unclear at this time whether these incidents are connected to each other.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of any of these incidents is asked to call Naugatuck police at 203-729-5221.