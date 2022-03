NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials located a teenager with autism who was missing from Naugatuck Friday afternoon.

Naugatuck police asked for the public’s assistance in finding 17-year-old James Sherman on social media. A few hours after he was last seen, police announced Sherman was located unharmed near Route 188 in Southbury.

They thanked multiple police and fire departments, including Connecticut State Police, for assisting.

