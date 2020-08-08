Naugatuck PD: Spring Street closed following vehicle collision with utility pole

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Spring Street in Naugatuck is expected to be closed all this weekend following a vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

Police said at around 1:51 a.m. Saturday a 2006 Kia Spectra was traveling north on Spring Street near Mallane Lane when it collided with a utility pole. The live wires are now blocking the road.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area and follow the posted detours. The road is expected to be closed throughout the weekend, as there is already a backlog of utility work due to Tropical Storm Isaias.

The driver fled the scene, and police said they are looking to apprehend them. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NPD at 203-729-5221 or the NPD Confidential Tip Line at 203-720-1010.