Naugatuck PD: Spring Street closed following vehicle collision with utility pole

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Spring Street, Naugatuck. (Photo: Naugatuck Police Department)

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Spring Street in Naugatuck is expected to be closed all this weekend following a vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

Police said at around 1:51 a.m. Saturday a 2006 Kia Spectra was traveling north on Spring Street near Mallane Lane when it collided with a utility pole. The live wires are now blocking the road.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area and follow the posted detours. The road is expected to be closed throughout the weekend, as there is already a backlog of utility work due to Tropical Storm Isaias.

The driver fled the scene, and police said they are looking to apprehend them. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NPD at 203-729-5221 or the NPD Confidential Tip Line at 203-720-1010.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

East Haven man with cancer holds out hope as United Illuminating gets to work with national guard

News /

Meet Keith Churchwell, MD, Yale New Haven Hospital's new president

News /

Kitten found stuck in car engine bay in Hamden rescued

News /

RWA providing filling stations for those without running water amid Isaias recovery

News /

Cheshire High School changes graduation ceremony plans after some test positive for Covid-19

News /

Police investigating fatal shooting of 8-year-old New Haven boy as accidental

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss