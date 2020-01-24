Naugatuck PD: Suspect of hit-and-run in stolen Jeep still at large

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Naugatuck Police are looking for a person who was involved in a hit-and-run while driving a stolen Jeep Renegade Thursday night.

Police say they responded to the two car collision on Maple Hill Road at around 9 p.m. Thursday. There were no serious injuries reported.

Police say the Jeep was stolen from Ansonia. The suspect driving the Jeep fled the scene on foot, and police say they are still looking for them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Naugatuck police at (203) 729-5221.