Naugatuck preschool no longer on lockdown due to nearby police investigation

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Naugatuck Police and state police are investigating an incident in the area of Carroll Street that caused a temporary lockdown at a nearby preschool Thursday morning.

Police said there is no threat to the community. The lockdown at Central Avenue School, which is a preschool, has since been lifted, according to the Naugatuck school superintendent’s office.

There is no further information on the incident at this time.

News 8 has a crew on scene and will update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Naugatuck school placed on temporary lockdown due to investigation in area

News /

Calling hours being held Thursday for New Haven police officer killed in Las Vegas crash

News /

Caught on camera: Vandal strikes Waterbury non-profit, slashes van tires

News /

Two assisted living facility employees overdose, leaving patients with no supervision in East Haven

News /

700+ Yale Health employees still not vaccinated with Oct. 1 mandate deadline approaching

News /

$500 reward offered for info leading to arrest of Meriden bank robbery suspect

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss