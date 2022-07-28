NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — The People’s Bank at a Stop & Shop in Naugatuck was robbed on Wednesday, becoming the fifth confirmed People’s Bank robbery this month.

According to the Naugatuck Police Department, the robbery occurred at 727 Rubber Ave., where an individual showed a note and demanded money. Police said no weapons were used.

The suspect is described by police as a white man with medium height and build who has blue eyes and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, dark gray shorts, and a baseball cap. Police said he speaks with a slight lisp.



Photos courtesy NPD

This is the latest robbery this month; over the past two weeks, various People’s Banks in Stop & Shop stores throughout the state have been robbed, including Southington, Glastonbury, Watertown, and West Hartford. Police did not confirm if any of the robberies are connected.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to call the NPD at (203) 729-5221, or reach out via the anonymous tip line at (203) 720-1010.

