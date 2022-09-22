NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Naugatuck police announced that after months of searching, they have arrested the third and final suspect in a hit-and-run where a man was left severely injured.

The initial incident happened in mid-July of 2022. The victim left his home on Alma Street to prevent three thieves from breaking into his truck. Instead, they ran him over with their car and left him critically wounded in the streets.

The suspects fled the scene immediately after the crash, police said. The victim, 42-year-old Joel “Brandon” Guth, was sent to the hospital with brain injuries. He underwent serious surgery for his injuries, and he was listed as being in critical condition for a while after the incident.

He survived the hit-and-run, however. And Naugatuck officers began their search for the three thieves.

Police found one suspect, 22-year-old TaJay Javon Hunter from Hartford, being held at the Hartford Correctional Facility on unrelated charges. He has been charged with robbery in the first degree, larceny in the second degree, seven counts of conspiracy to commit burglary in the third degree, and seven counts of conspiracy to commit criminal mischief in the third degree.

Officers arrested the second suspect, 23-year-old John Carlos Santos from Hartford, on Friday, Sept. 16. He has been charged with the same offenses as Hunter.

Finally, police found their final suspect on Wednesday. They arrested 24-year-old Dallas Diamond Rodriguez from Hartford, and he is expected in court Thursday morning.

Rodriguez has been charged with the following: