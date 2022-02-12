NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – Naugatuck Police are asking for public assistance to locate a missing 24-year-old man.

Donte Cole Lodge was last seen leaving his residence in Naugatuck on February 10. He left on foot, according to police.

His family is concerned for his well-being and worries he may be a danger to himself if not located soon.

Police describe Lodge as a 170 pound, 5’10” white man. He has shoulder-length brown hair and wears prescription glasses. He was last seen dressed in a gray beanie, a black/gray hooded jacket, and black sneakers. He may also be in the Boston area.

If anyone has information regarding Lodge’s location, they are asked to contact Naugatuck police at 203-729-5221 or call the confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.