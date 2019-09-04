Naugatuck police introduce new approach to tackling opioid crisis

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Naugatuck Police Department are taking a new approach to help people who are addicted to opioids.

The new method is called the Police Assisted Addiction Recovery Initiative, and the goal is to help who have survived an overdose get treatment and keep them out of jail.

To go along with those prevention measures, the department will also step up drug education and enforcement.

