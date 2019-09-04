Breaking News
Hartford police investigate stabbing on Webster Street
LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

Naugatuck police introduce new approach to tackling opioid crisis

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Naugatuck Police Department are taking a new approach to help people who are addicted to opioids.

The new method is called the Police Assisted Addiction Recovery Initiative, and the goal is to help who have survived an overdose get treatment and keep them out of jail.

To go along with those prevention measures, the department will also step up drug education and enforcement.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss