NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Naugatuck Police Department responded to a burglary in the area of Osborn Road late Friday.

Around 10:00 p.m., Police told the public to expect police activity while they investigated the scene.

Police stated, “there is no threat to the community”.

There is no further information available at this time.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.