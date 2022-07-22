NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Naugatuck Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a porch pirate who stole a package in the city on Wednesday.

According to police, the suspect stole a package in the area of Prospect Street, and they are believed to be driving a black sedan.

See the porch pirate from security footage below:

Photo courtesy NPD

Anyone with information regarding the individual pictured above is urged to contact Officer Kehoss at (203) 729-5221 EXT. 3108 or reach out via the confidential tip line at (203) 720-1010.

