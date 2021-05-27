Naugatuck police looking for suspect responsible for crashing vehicle into patrol car

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Naugatuck police are looking for the vehicle and person operating it responsible for crashing into a marked patrol car and fleeing the area.

Police received a complaint on Thursday morning about a suspicious vehicle in the area of Seth Drive at Highland Avenue. Upon arrival, the suspect hit the patrol car and fled.

Police are searching for the vehicle, described to be a dark blue metallic 2013-2016 E-Class Mercedes wagon, and it will likely have damage to its bumper and headlights.

The officer and police dog inside the patrol car did not sustain injuries.

Any person with information on the whereabouts of this vehicle or its operator is asked to contact Naugatuck Police at (203) 729-5221 or the confidential tip line at (203) 720-1010.

