NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A dogwood sapling planted on Thursday outside of the Naugatuck Police Department’s headquarters honors a baby girl found gruesomely killed six months earlier.

“Your memory will forever bloom,” a marker reads, displaying her name as Camilla Skye with her birth and death date.

Camilla Francisquini was found dead on Nov. 18 in her home in Naugatuck. Her death was ruled a homicide, caused by neck compressions and stab wounds. Officers found her in a “state of dismemberment,” according to Chief Colin McAllister.

The dogwood tree, donated and planted by Home Depot in Waterbury on Thursday, was wrapped in a blue polka dot bow. A chaplain led the private service.

“Our entire Naugatuck community was shaken by the loss of such a young and innocent life, it is our hope that this memorial tree will help her memory live on,” a Facebook post announcing the tree reads.

Camilla’s father, Christopher Francisquini, was charged with murder for her death after spending two weeks on the run.

On Dec. 3, the Naugatuck community wore pink and displayed pink lights throughout town to celebrate what would have been Camilla’s first birthday.

Her mother, Kristyl, spoke at the event for the first time since her daughter’s death.

“Every day you see your daughter, every day. And then one day it just stops,” she said at the time. “I’ve been trying not to cry and everything because I just want to keep my baby’s smile and laughter because that’s all she did. She hardly cried.”

She said that justice was “the best birthday gift I could give my baby.”