Naugatuck police search for suspect wanted in officer-involved shooting incident

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH)– Naugatuck police are searching for a suspect Tuesday wanted in an officer-involved shooting incident.

Police say that the officer-involved shooting had stemmed from a traffic stop that occurred within the Borough of Naugatuck on Monday night at around 8 p.m. Police are still working to locate the suspect in that shooting.

There is no word on any injuries, and no further details were given on the suspect or the shooting at this time.

Naugatuck police will be holding a joint press conference with Connecticut State Police regarding the incident at the Naugatuck Police Department at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

