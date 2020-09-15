Naugatuck police search for suspect wanted in officer-involved shooting incident

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:
naugatuck police_1524157425314.jpg.jpg

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH)– Naugatuck police are searching for a suspect Tuesday wanted in an officer-involved shooting incident.

Police say that the officer-involved shooting had stemmed from a traffic stop that occurred within the Borough of Naugatuck on Monday night at around 8 p.m. Police are still working to locate the suspect in that shooting.

There is no word on any injuries, and no further details were given on the suspect or the shooting at this time.

Naugatuck police will be holding a joint press conference with Connecticut State Police regarding the incident at the Naugatuck Police Department at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

News 8 is working to gather more information at this time. Check back for more updates and the full press conference live.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Branford company makes medical testing device that can deliver COVID results in minutes

News /

Food distribution event to take place in New Haven today

News /

Milford FD respond to building blaze on Roses Mill Road

News /

Milford overnight fire -Credit: @OnSceneMediaNewHavenCounty

News /

New Haven Board of Ed votes to allow in-person learning for certain special needs students beginning Sept. 21

News /

New Haven Board of Ed votes to allow in-person learning for certain special needs students beginning Sept. 21

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss