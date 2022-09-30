NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Naugatuck police are searching for the suspect who they believe robbed two liquor stores at gunpoint Friday night.

Police were called to Cork and Keg Liquors on Rubber Avenue around 6 p.m. Friday. Officers said the suspect robbed the store at gunpoint before taking off.

Police believe the same man robbed Cross Point Liquors on New Haven Road at gunpoint about an hour later.

Witnesses described the suspect as a Black man wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and blue mask, according to police. Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Naugatuck police at (203) 729-5222 or its confidential tip line at (203) 720-1010.