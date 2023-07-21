NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – The Naugatuck Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals who are suspected of a series of car break-ins.

Police said during the early morning hours of July 12, the suspects allegedly committed several vehicle break-ins in the Lorann Drive area of Naugatuck. The suspects later used a credit card that had been stolen from one of the cars at a Waterbury convenience store.

If you have any knowledge on the identities of the suspects you are asked to call the Naugatuck Police Department at (203) 729-5222 or the Confidential Tip Line at (203) 720-1010.