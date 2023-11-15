NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are warning Naugatuck residents about a recent uptick in car thefts targeting Hyundais.

According to police, there have been two Hyundai theft attempts and incidents on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, police said that multiple suspects in a white minivan/SUV-style car attempted to steal a Hyundai parked in the area of Bradley Street, in the overnight hours of Nov. 14 and Nov. 15. However, police said the suspects fled when the car’s alarm went off.

Police also got reports that a 2017 Hyundai Elantra was stolen from Oak Street at around 8 a.m. Wednesday. In both incidents, police said the suspects broke the windows to gain access to the car.

According to police, the suspect vehicle is a white minivan or SUV that officers believe is possibly stolen. There are currently an unknown number of suspects involved in these thefts.

Suspect vehicle (SOURCE: Naugatuck Police Department)

Naugatuck police recommend that residents lock their doors, remove any valuables from inside their cars and report any suspicious activity to the police.