NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Naugatuck are warning residents about an increase in tire thefts and motor vehicle thefts during the holiday season.

Police have the following recommendations for residents.

Park your vehicle inside a garage

Do not leave keys or valuables in the car

Do not leave cars running even if only for a short time or to warm it up

Install security cameras where vehicles are parked

For those with Ring cameras, be sure to download the mobile app and join the Naugatuck neighbors community to share videos and live information regarding criminal activity in your area

Tire theft in Naugatuck (SOURCE: Naugatuck Police Department)

According to police, these car thefts have been occurring at all hours of the day so residents should remain aware.

Police ask anyone who sees something suspicious to call the police department.