NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – Naugatuck Police Department believes there is a serial ‘porch pirate’ on the loose and is asking the public for any help identifying the person.

Multiple cameras set up on different porches have caught this individual in action. Footage suggests he uses the same vehicle during these incidents, so officers say to be on the lookout for an older model gold/tan Nissan Altima missing its front bumper. Cameras did not catch the license plates, as they were covered in towels to potentially shield identification.

Below are the photos shared by Naugatuck police.

A closer look at the porch pirate.