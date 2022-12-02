NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — After the FBI increased their reward for information about Christopher Francisquini from $10,000 to $25,000, the Station restaurant in Naugatuck added a $5,000 reward.

The community is determined to help get justice for Camillia, who was killed right before her 1st birthday.

The massive manhunt for a Naugatuck man is now two weeks in. While looking right into the cameras, the FBI addressed Christopher Francisquini and said, “We will find you, law enforcement will track you down.”

The FBI is even extending the exposure to billboards on major highways and released photos of Francisqiuni’s distinct tattoos: an angry clown on his left hand, CME with flames on the right side of his neck, and “Nilla” on his right hand.

Investigators believe Francisquini killed his 11-month-old daughter Camilla at their home in Naugatuck on November 18.

Police said he cut off his ankle monitor the morning he allegedly killed Camilla.

One of his previous offenses was assaulting a police officer. Across the state now, officers are wearing pink bracelets that haver ‘Justice for Camilla’ on them along with her birthday, December 3. They will wear them until Francisquini is captured.

“Being a kid involved, I’m a father of four kids, it was hard to hear news like that,” the Station restaurant owner Jim Perzhilla said. “The way things happened. It was a very bad day.”

To help with the search, the Station Restaurant in Naugatuck hopes their $5,000 reward will provide more incentive for someone with knowledge about Francisquini’s whereabouts to come forward.

The community hopes law enforcement will get their man.

We’re here for them, we hope this awful man who did this is brought to justice,” Jon Carroll of Naugatuck said.

The FBI reminded everyone to consider Francisquini armed and dangerous, so if you see him, they urge you to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.