Naugatuck River access point still closed, police in process of arresting dumping suspects

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Naugatuck’s mayor told News 8 police are in the process of arresting a group of people for illegally dumping in the Naugatuck River.

An access area to the river on Platts Mill Road has been closed since July because people were dumping trash.

At this moment, there is no timetable for when that access point will be reopened.

