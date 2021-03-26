Naugatuck sends a message to VP Kamala Harris as she visits Connecticut

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Carly Holloway has a message for Vice President Kamala Harris during her visit to Connecticut Friday.

“To continue to fight for the rights of American people,” Holloway said. “The right to food, shelter, just the dignity in the face of hardship.”

Holloway has seen many people face hardships during this pandemic.

“I’ve seen folks who’ve gone through job losses,” she said. “I’ve seen homelessness. I’ve seen food insecurity and children. It’s not easy.”

Related: Vice President Kamala Harris visits CT as part of the ‘Help is Here’ tour

Holloway saw all of that and decided to do something to try and help. Last year, she used her own stimulus money to start The Naugatuck Valley Soup Kitchen. She buys food, volunteers meet every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings to prepare boxed meals. Then other volunteers distribute the food, usually by knocking on doors and leaving the items so the whole process is COVID-safe.

The effort has doubled to serve 1,500 meals a week.

“It’s sad that the need is out there, but I’m happy I’m able to step up and make a difference,” Holloway said.

The Naugatuck community has donated funds to help the Naugatuck Valley Soup Kitchen stay afloat. Holloway and her volunteers have also conducted bake sales around town to maintain operations. On Friday, they gave out boxed meals that consisted of tuna pasta salad. Tim Watson teared up when he received his meal.

“And uh… (sigh)….it’s something to have if you’re starving or if you didn’t have any food,” he said. “It means everything.”

Both Holloway and Watson with messages for Vice President Kamala Harris during her visit to New Haven Friday touting The Biden Administration’s American Rescue Plan.

Related: EXCLUSIVE: One-on-one with Vice President Kamala Harris during her visit to Connecticut

“To continue to fight for the rights of American people,” Holloway said. “The right to food, shelter, just the dignity in the face of hardship.”

“Keep feeding the hungry,” Watson said.