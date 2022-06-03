NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – At Naugatuck High School on Friday, the group “Students Demand Action” organized an assembly to raise awareness on Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Students were encouraged to wear orange in support of the event. Part of the group’s mission is to encourage students to look for warning signs of violence like sudden withdrawal from friends or anger.

“What will it take for people like me to make it past 21, or 18, or 15, or 11, or 5. I just want to be alive as well as survive,” a student said.