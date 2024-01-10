NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Communities in Naugatuck and Waterbury saw flooding from Tuesday’s overnight storm.

In Naugatuck, water was two feet higher than normal at the intersection of Rubber and Newman streets.

“It actually toppled over the road this morning,” Naugatuck Deputy Fire Chief Ken Hanks said. “We had minor flooding damage from the debris on the road.”

Fire crews responded to several calls about basements damaged by flood water.

Other signs of the storm included scattered debris, high water marks and a rising Long Meadow Brook.

Waterbury saw similar impacts, with emergency officials responding to at least 15 calls overnight.

“Currently there’s about nine pumps deployed through the city pumping out people’s basements to avoid electrical hazards,” said Kenneth Tamborra, Waterbury’s deputy fire chief. “They’ve shut down power in houses, when necessary.”