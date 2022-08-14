NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Naugatuck woman was arrested after burglarizing a home while intoxicated and biting an officer, police said.

The Naugatuck Police Department responded to a home on Park Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday for a possible burglary and later discovered a suspect who had fled the scene on foot.

The suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Ashley Shultz, was found in an intoxicated state. Shultz told police it was a friend’s home and began drinking alcohol from the fridge. Police said the residence sustained damage from Shultz’ forced entry, including damage to the doors and windows.

Shultz was uncooperative and combative with police, and ended up biting both a police officer and Naugatuck EMS EMT who was trying to treat her, police said.

None of the emergency personnel sustained serious injuries.

Shultz was transported to an area hospital for evaluation and subsequently arrested. She was charged with burglary in the second degree, criminal mischief in the second degree, and two counts of assault on a public safety/emergency services person.

Shultz was held on a $150,000 court-set bond and is due in Waterbury Court on August 15.