NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – A Naugatuck woman was arrested Monday in connection to a crash in June that left one person dead, according to police.

Police said 76-year-old Carol Debernardis of Naugatuck was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant from the crash.

The investigation showed that Debernardis crossed the road’s center line and collided with three motorcycles.

Travis Larowe, 22, was pronounced dead at the hospital. A 20-year-old man was listed in critical but stable condition. The other operator involved in the accident had suspected minor injuries.

Debernardis faces a charge of negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and is being held on a $75,000 bond.