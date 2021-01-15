Naugatuck woman makes remembrance gift for the family of the police officer killed on Capitol Hill

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Loren Vorrase-Purcell is known in Naugatuck. Her embroidery and trophy store, Team Image, LLC. has been in business for 30 years stitching shirts and sweatshirts that flaunt the school and community pride that flows through the borough.

But after the violence at Capitol Hill last week, a man came in with a special order. He was a man from a group called the Federal Officers Law Enforcement Association. He’s someone who started coming into Loren’s store after 9/11.

“And he would bring in these blankets for officers, firemen, military who have passed in the line of duty and we started doing the blankets,” she said.

They became comfort blankets for families who’ve lost their loved ones in the line of duty. After Officer Brian Sicknick was hit over the head with a fire extinguisher at the Capitol and later died at home, that gentleman showed up at Loren’s store asking for her help once again.

Loren decided to honor Officer Sicknick with a comfort blanket for his family and loved ones.

“I hope it gives them comfort,” she said. “Everybody should be remembered for the life they had and for the service they’ve done — especially our officers and all of our military men and women that have put forth their lives to basically save ours.”

The blanket is embroidered with the phrase: “Heroes live forever in our hearts”.

Officer Sicknick’s family has already received the gift from Connecticut. Loren hopes it gives them comfort knowing there are people here keeping them in their prayers and saluting Officer Sicknick’s service and sacrifice.

“He didn’t have to die,” Loren said. “He should still be with us.”