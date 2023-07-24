NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Naugatuck YMCA will soon have some new upgrades thanks to $1.9 million in community project funding.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) was at the facility on Monday to announce the community project funding. The money will go towards expanding childcare programs for kids of all ages.

Officials said the 100-year-old building is running out of room and that the new developments will open up opportunities to kids they currently cannot fit into their programs.

“We can’t just pack everyone in one room. We, we need more square footage so that we can host and bring all those kids that are on waitlists,” said Mark LaFortune, CEO of the Naugatuck YMCA.

DeLauro also spent time touring the facility and meeting campers. The funding was part of the nearly $27 million she secured for projects in Connecticut’s third congressional district.