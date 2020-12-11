Naugatuck’s Unified Command Team talks massive preparation for vaccine distribution

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Preparations are underway across the state to distribute the highly-anticipated COVID vaccine. In Naugatuck, plans have been in the works for years.

Since the start of the pandemic, Naugatuck’s Unified Command Team has met to discuss the pandemic and the impact this public health crisis has had on their community.

“We’re going to keep going until we get to the end,” said Naugatuck Mayor Pete Hess. “We do the best we can for the citizens of Naugatuck.”

The team is made up of Naugatuck’s Mayor, Emergency Management Director, Fire Chief, Police Chief, and Deputy Police Chief. Right now, they’re working on their plan to distribute the vaccine and they have been planning for an event like this for years. Mayor Hess told News 8 they’ve held exercises or drills, mimicking a pandemic of this sort. 

“The location,  the logistics, the security, the police protection, everything involved in a plan to disseminate a vaccine or pill,” explained Mayor Hess. “We tweak it, we make it better all the time. We really can’t finalize it until we have information from the state, but we are ready to go.”

Naugatuck’s Unified Command Team has also put out the call for volunteers to help with distribution. They are encouraging everyone to take out CTResponds. This online system maintains a registry of volunteers’ skills and credentials available within Connecticut.

“We found, in our community, in times like this there are so many people asking: ‘What can I do to help?'” said Fran Dambowsky, Director of Emergency Management in Naugatuck. “This is one way you can help.”

