NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Navy SEAL captain who oversaw “Hell Week” at the time of a Yale graduate’s death had harsh words to say about a report that was critical of the training.

The military review said that medical staff were “poorly organized, poorly integrated and poorly led,” putting SEAL candidates’ lives “at significant risk.”

“That entire report mischaracterizes, misrepresents and misquotes our organization and naval special warfare, because it was built off of a bias that was inappropriate and regurgitated untruths that simply don’t exist,” Capt. Brad Geary said.

Seaman Kyle Mullen, a 24-year-old from New Jersey who was a captain on Yale University’s football team, died after collapsing in February 2022. A second SEAL candidate was also hospitalized.

During the infamous “Hell Week,” candidates are only able to get four hours of sleep. Only about half of the candidates finish the the training, which lasts five-and-a-half days.