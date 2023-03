BEACON FALLS, Conn. (WTNH) — A water main break is impacting nearly 1,000 customers in Beacon Falls Thursday afternoon.

The Beacon Falls Police Department said crews with Aquarian are working on repairs on Skokorat Road.

Beacon Falls police said crews shut off the water at noon for two hours.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to call Aquarian customer service directly at 1-800-732-9678.