Nearly 300 take part in Benhaven Walk for Autism at North Haven High School

New Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Benhaven Walk for Autism stepped off at North Haven High School on Sunday.

The two-mile walk featured live music, food, a raffle, and much more. Nearly 300 walkers took part in an effort to benefit Benhaven – a local non-profit that helps people with Autism, intellectual disabilities, and related disabilities.

Kyle Scheyd of Benhaven Academy told News 8, “Even though I have autism, it’s just one of the things the way I am who I am.”

Stephen DiCristina, a senior at North Haven High explained, “My brother has autism and I really support him, and he does great by himself. He’s a little bit more independent than I would say most autistic people are, but it’s still really nice to come here and really support them and learn more about them.”

News 8’s own Sarah Cody was there supporting the cause and counting down the step-off.

Organizers say Sunday’s event raised close to $50,000 to help Benhaven provide aid to the community.

