NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Neighborhood Housing Services of New Haven celebrated the completion of four homes on Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the Newhallville neighborhood.

The new homes were built as part of a collaboration to bring in new homeowners to the Elm City and build up local neighborhoods.

The homes located on West Hazel, Lilac, Bassett and Butler streets, are on previously vacant lots in the Newhallville neighborhood.

“There are over a thousand units in the pipeline supporting this dire need for more affordable housing in general statewide. Those are projects in construction or soon to start either on Dixwell Avenue, Munson, Science Park all to create a better community,” said Michael Piscitelli, the economic development administrator for New Haven.

Three of the homes are two-family houses. The fourth is for a single family. Three of the homes have been sold.

The Neighborhood Housing Services of New Haven helps to create affordable housing, provides financial education, offers resident leader training and fosters environmental stewardship.

This project is part of a partnership between the state, New Haven and Neighborhood Housing Services of New Haven.