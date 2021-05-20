Neighboring fire departments covering shifts for New Haven FD during fallen firefighter’s funeral

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As New Haven firefighters remember the life of fallen firefighter Ricardo Torres Jr., neighboring fire departments are stepping up and showing their support for the NHFD by covering their shifts during the funeral.

Mutual aid began on Wednesday evening and will continue through Friday at 8 a.m. It gives the New Haven firefighters a chance to attend Torres Jr.’s funeral and not have to worry about stepping away to go on duty.

The East Haven and West Haven fire departments will cover these shifts on this day of remembrance.

“We don’t want anyone who wants to be at that funeral home, who wants to be at that funeral – and it’s not just go to a funeral home and go back to work, there’s a process of grieving here. It’s going to hurt. People are going to be hurting. And they thought that by doing this it would give people a break so they wouldn’t have to say, alright, I have to go right back to work, they’re being covered,” said Rick Fontana, the City of New Haven’s Director of Emergency Operations.

We are expecting to see fire departments from out of town and even from out of the state come out and show their support during the funeral and the procession to where Torres Jr. will be laid to rest.

We will have full coverage of the services and the response from surrounding fire departments Thursday morning on News 8 and WTNH.com.