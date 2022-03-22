NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Part of a city-wide infrastructure project, New Haven officials are considering a bike lane expansion on Orange Street.

Currently, there are bike lanes on both sides of the street and each lane is four feet wide. Although drivers are used to plenty of bikers on city streets, cyclists tell News 8 they feel unsafe riding in an area without adequate bike lanes.

“I had one driver kind of speed up behind me and make a lot of aggressive motion while I was trying to get home from work,” said cyclist Kayleigh Ryherd.

Some riders have experienced “dooring”: when a driver opens their car door and hits a cyclist riding by.

The Department of Transportation, Traffic and Parking is looking at three plans that would change traffic on Orange Street. One plan would remove street parking on the east side of the street and widen the bike lane. Another would remove street parking on the west side and widen that bike lane. The third plan is a hybrid and would include a widened bike lane on the east or west side, depending on the street.

Arnaud Marlier takes his six-year-old daughter to school on their tandem bicycle every day. He is in favor of the city’s plans.

“I bring her to school and I pick her up from school. We live in the neighborhood. New Haven is great for biking,” he said. “I hope it encourages more people to bike.”

Joseph Sabino, owner of Nica’s Market on Orange Street, is against the city’s plans to remove street parking. He said he will lose customers if they cannot park out front.

“I have customers that come from far away, they drive here to shop in my place, and I’m concerned they will not find a spot here to park,” Sabino said.

The Department of Transportation, Traffic and Parking has received a great amount of feedback on the bike lanes. The director, Sandeep Aysola, said a final decision has not been made yet.