Neighbors demand New Haven City Hall take action on illegal dumpsite

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Brewster Street in New Haven’s Newhallville section is usually a quiet road lined with kept homes and a church. Lately, though, an eyesore is upsetting neighbors near a makeshift dumping ground on the site of the former social services office building.

“I want to see all this cleaned up,” said Joe Kirkland, who happens to live next door. “You got tree stumps, you got old cars, you got wood, you everything here that shouldn’t be here,” he explained.

Also among the trash and debris are old tires and chairs. Kirkland said at night he sees more than debris on the property.

“You see the skunks come out at night,” Kirkland told us.

The New Haven native said he’s live on Brewster since 1969. He was so fed up that he called every city leader he could think of.

“I went downtown to LCI, I got no results from it. I talked to someone in the mayor’s office, I got no results from it. But, I’m grateful that I talked to Channel 8 and they’re here.”

News 8 also called city hall repeatedly and emailed. Late Friday we heard back from the deputy director of property and maintenance for the city. Frank D’Amore told News 8’s Mario Boone the police department has been “put on notice regarding the disposing of landscape debris on the lot.” D’Amore said city inspectors will make another attempt Monday to bring the property owner in compliance with city code.

The property abuts the Farmington Canal Greenway, a hugely popular trail for cyclist like Andree Thigpen. “I think they should clean it up. It’s been a long time,” Thigpen stated.

We also tried to track down the property’s owner with no luck.

“If this was a white neighborhood you think he’d have it in here? He wouldn’t even have it here in the beginning. My bottom line is I want to see them out,” Kirkland concluded.

